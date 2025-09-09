Leanne: Season Two Renewal Set for Leanne Morgan Sitcom on Netflix

Get ready for more of Leanne. Netflix has renewed the sitcom for a second season. The series premiered on the streaming service in July.

Leanne Morgan, Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Ryan Stiles, Graham Rogers, and Hannah Pilkes star in the Netflix series, which follows Leanne, whose life is changed when her husband leaves her.

Co-Creator Morgan said the following about the series’ renewal:

“We’re coming back for a second season! I am so grateful to all the writers, producers, Netflix, WB, our amazing cast and especially for all the fans of the show. Y’all did this for us and we can’t wait to be back!”

Co-Creator Chuck Lorre also spoke about the series. He said, “Much thanks and gratitude to Netflix for this amazing opportunity. Congrats to Leanne and the entire cast and crew. This has been an incredible journey that began with a visit to Knoxville, Tennessee. Leanne Morgan is the whole package. A comedic genius, a warm, loving human being, and an absolute joy to work with.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you enjoy season one of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?