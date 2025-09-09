Crew Girl: Netflix Orders Canadian Coming-of-Age Drama Starring Miku Martineau

Crew Girl is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the coming-of-age drama from Vivian Lin. The series will follow a teen girl who joins an all-boys rowing team.

Netflix shared the following about the upcoming series:

“A frothy, coming-of-age teen drama about a 16-year-old female rower Teagan who becomes the coxswain of a dysfunctional all-boys rowing team at an elite East Coast Prep School. Warring rivals, messy romantic entanglements, and betrayed friendships spill drama both in and out of the boat. Not to mention her complicated relationship with her mom, Ella. The team’s a mess, her life’s a mess. Can she fix both and win? Cast:

Miku Martineau (Bet, Kate, Star Trek: Section 31) as Teagan

Jessica Paré (Seal Team, Mad Men) as Ella

Samuel Braun (The Marshmallow Experiment, Time Cut, Bad Genius) as Josh

Kyle Clark (Hello, Goodbye and Everything, The Baby-Sitter’s Club, Riverdale) as Cam

Thomas Cadrot (Scream, So Help Me Todd, Family Law) as Coach Hayden”

The premiere date for Crew Girl will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix series?