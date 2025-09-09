The Price Is Right, Let’s Make a Deal, Young and the Restless, Bold and the Beautiful: CBS Sets Premiere Dates

CBS has announced the premiere dates for its daytime lineup. New seasons of The Price is Right, Let’s Make a Deal, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful will arrive later this month. Beyond the Gates will continue to air its first season.

CBS revealed more about the returns in a press release.

“CBS announces the fall season premiere dates for its unrivaled daytime lineup. The Network continues to stand as the highest-rated network in daytime for 39 consecutive seasons, including network television’s #1 daytime series, THE PRICE IS RIGHT; LET’S MAKE A DEAL; the #1 daytime drama for 36 straight seasons, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS; THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL; and television’s newest daytime drama, BEYOND THE GATES.

The longest consecutively running game show in television history, the Emmy Award-winning THE PRICE IS RIGHT, returns for its landmark 54th season beginning Monday, Sept. 22. Host Drew Carey, now in his 19th season, and announcer George Gray will once again invite contestants to “come on down!” for another exciting year of big prizes and classic fun. The season premiere debuts a brand-new pricing game in partnership with BetMGM, “The Lion’s Share.” In this high-stakes game, contestants will earn the chance to enter the Lion’s “wind chamber” to pull out prizes including spectacular trips, dream cars and a cash jackpot worth up to half a million dollars! This marks the first addition to the current game lineup since 2021’s “Back to ’72” and “To the Penny.” Fans can also look forward to a variety of specially themed episodes throughout the season, celebrating Halloween, Breast Cancer Awareness, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, Pet Adoption Week, Mother’s Day and School’s Out. Returning to the stage are fan-favorite models Rachel Reynolds, Manuela Arbeláez, Amber Lancaster, James O’Halloran, Devin Goda and Alexis Gaube.

Emmy Award-winning host Wayne Brady returns for another year of dealing as LET’S MAKE A DEAL kicks off its 17th season on Monday, Sept. 22. This season raises the stakes with the return of fan-favorite themes “Mega Money Mondays,” “Worldwide Wednesdays” and “Fabulous Car Fridays,” offering lucky dealers more chances than ever to win big. Special guest appearances from CBS stars include Jeff Probst (SURVIVOR), Phil Keoghan (THE AMAZING RACE) and Danielle Pinnock (GHOSTS). The premiere episode will honor heroes with an audience full of courageous firefighters and first responders, while other standout episodes celebrate Halloween, Christmas, and spotlight the importance of Alzheimer’s Awareness and Breast Cancer Awareness months. Joining Brady are longtime fan-favorites: announcer Jonathan Mangum, model Tiffany Coyne and musician Cat Gray, who all bring their signature blend of improv comedy, music, iconic games, and, of course, those infamous Zonks that keep fans coming back for more.

CBS’ longest-running scripted series, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, continues with its 53rd season on Tuesday, Oct. 7, its 36th season as Daytime’s #1 drama. This fall, relationships are tested, unexpected romances flourish and a puzzling mystery leads to shocking revelations. Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) must decide if they can put their epic rivalry aside in order to protect their legacies; Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) find themselves on a dangerous path when a troubling message sends them on a trip looking for answers; Billy (Jason Thompson) and Cane’s (Billy Flynn) power struggle intensifies with the return of Jill (Jess Walton); Nate (Sean Dominic) decides if his future includes Audra (Zuleyka Silver); Claire (Hayley Erin) finds herself torn between two suitors; and Cricket (Lauralee Bell) and Danny (Michael Damian) plan for their long-awaited wedding, airing in November. And Y&R sees the arrival of two intriguing newcomers: Sienna (Tamara Braun), whose unexpected tie to several key characters creates a stir, and a mysterious stranger (Roger Howarth), whose sudden presence raises more questions than answers.

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, the most-watched daily drama series in the world, marks its 39th season beginning Monday, Sept. 15. In upcoming episodes, viewers can look forward to families being reunited, love once lost being rekindled and boardrooms fueled by fashion. The season begins dramatically as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) go head to head after Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) makes a life-changing choice in the wake of a glamorous Forrester fashion show. Liam (Scott Clifton) is pushed to admit what he truly wants: a future with Hope (Annika Noelle), while her fiancé, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), faces an agonizing truth that will alter his plans for their future. Luna (Lisa Yamada) instigates a scandalous plan involving Will (Crew Morrow) that sends shockwaves through both the Forrester and Spencer families, significantly impacting the lives of Electra (Laneya Grace), Bill (Don Diamont), Katie (Heather Tom), Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), Li (Naomi Matsuda), as well as soulmates Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).

BEYOND THE GATES, daytime television’s newest drama series, continues its groundbreaking debut season this fall. Future episodes find the foundations of Fairmont Crest, especially within the Dupree family, shaken to their core. Anita (Tamara Tunie) and Vernon’s (Clifton Davis) marriage may not be on solid footing. Dani (Karla Mosley) and Andre’s (Sean Freeman) impromptu trip together leads to shocking revelations and directs Dani toward a promising connection with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) in a crossover with THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL. Nicole’s (Daphnee Duplaix) journey as a newly single woman sends her down a path toward her longtime friend Carlton (Robert Christopher Reilly). While Martin (Brandon Claybon) and Smitty (Mike Manning) work to re-establish their commitment to each other, Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) and Jacob (Jibre Hordges) unexpectedly find themselves on opposite sides of a major marital dilemma. Jacob’s brother Izaiah Hawthorne (David Lami Friebe) hits town and immediately establishes two complicated relationships amidst his own family drama. Eva (Ambyr Michelle), Kat (Colby Muhammad) and Tomas’ (Alex Alegria) love triangle hits a fever pitch, while a surprising familial connection to Hayley (Marquita Goings) poses a threat to Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett). Vanessa (Lauren Buglioli) and Ashley’s (Jen Jacob) worlds come crashing down around them as lies and the death of a loved one change everything.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT is produced by Fremantle and broadcast on weekdays on CBS (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT) and is available to stream on Paramount+**. John Quinn is the showrunner/executive producer.

LET’S MAKE A DEAL is produced by Fremantle and broadcast on weekdays on CBS (check local listings) and is available to stream on Paramount+**. John Quinn is the showrunner/executive producer with Chris Ahearn and Graham Shaw as executive producers.

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS is broadcast on weekdays on CBS (12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) and is available to stream on Paramount+**. The show is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Josh Griffith is the executive producer and head writer.

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is broadcast on weekdays on CBS (1:30-2:00 PM, ET/12:30-1:00 PM, PT) and is available to stream on Paramount+**. A Bell-Phillip Television production, Bradley Bell is the executive producer and head writer. THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is the most-watched daytime drama series in the world.

BEYOND THE GATES is broadcast on weekdays on CBS (2:00-3:00 PM, ET/1:00-2:00 PM, PT) and is available to stream on Paramount+ **.

The series is a CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, led by Sheila Ducksworth, in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble. The series is created and executive produced by Michele Val Jean. Additional executive producers are Ducksworth, Julie Carruthers, Tracey Thompson, Leon W. Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner and Anna Saalfeld. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”