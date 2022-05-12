How We Roll: Cancelled at CBS; No Season Two for Bowling Sitcom

Another comedy has been knocked down. CBS has cancelled How We Roll so it won’t be back for a second season. The first season of 11 episodes will finish airing on May 19th.

A comedy series, the How We Roll TV show is based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood. It stars Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White, and Mason Wells with Tahj Mowry, Rondi Reed, Judy Kain, Amanda Perez, and Matt McCarthy in recurring roles. In the story, Tom (Holmes) is a stoic husband and dad from the Midwest who gets laid off from his job on a car assembly line. He makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by finally following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right—the ultimate second chance. Keeping that in mind, Tom begins his new career with the okay from his loving wife, Jen (Lowes); the unfaltering support of Archie (Mcbride), his mentor and the proud owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry; the cautious backing of his protective mom, Helen (White); and the encouragement of his son, Sam (Wells).

The first season of How We Roll averages a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.52 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s one of CBS’ lowest-rated series of the season overall. Delayed viewing didn’t bring any better news. In the live+7 day ratings, which includes a week of delayed viewing, How We Roll averages just a 0.40 demo with 4.55 million.

In the past 24 hours, CBS has also cancelled B Positive, Good Sam, Magnum PI, and United States of Al.

