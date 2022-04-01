How We Roll: Season One Viewer Votes

Will Tom strike out in the first season of the How We Roll TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like How We Roll is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of How We Roll here.

A CBS comedy series, the How We Roll TV show is based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood. It stars Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White, and Mason Wells with Tahj Mowry, Rondi Reed, Judy Kain, Amanda Perez, and Matt McCarthy in recurring roles. In the story, Tom (Holmes) is a stoic husband and dad from the Midwest who gets laid off from his job on a car assembly line. He makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by finally following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right—the ultimate second chance. Keeping that in mind, Tom begins his new career with the okay from his loving wife, Jen (Lowes); the unfaltering support of Archie (Mcbride), his mentor and the proud owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry; the cautious backing of his protective mom, Helen (White); and the encouragement of his son, Sam (Wells).





