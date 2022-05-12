Young Rock: Season Three; Dwayne Johnson Comedy Series Renewed by NBC

Viewers will get to keep learning about The Rock’s life growing up in the 2022-23 season. The Young Rock TV show has been renewed for a third season on NBC. The second season’s finale is expected to air on May 24th.

A coming-of-age comedy series, the Young Rock stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa, and John Tui. The TV show is based upon the life of Johnson, a professional wrestler and actor. In addition to the real Johnson talking about his lifetime of memories from the year 2032, stories are told through his experiences at three different points. At age 10, Dwayne (Groulx), aka Dewey, is honest, headstrong, impressionable, and bold. At age 15, Dwayne (Constant) is doing his best to fit in like a normal teenager but puberty has other ideas. His size and full mustache have his classmates convinced he’s an undercover cop. Then, at age 18-20, Johnson (Latukefu) has just been recruited to play football on a full scholarship at the powerhouse University of Miami. Though he has amazing physical abilities, a devastating injury his freshman year puts his life at a crossroads.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of Young Rock averages a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.24 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season one, that’s down by 38% in the demo and down by 26% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s a middle-of-the-road performer for the network in the traditional ratings. In the live+7 day ratings (which includes a week of delayed viewing), the show averages a 0.50 demo and 2.65 million.

Today, the peacock network also renewed American Auto (season two) and Grand Crew (season two). The day’s NBC cancellations are The Endgame, Kenan, and Mr. Mayor.

What do you think? Have you watched Young Rock this season? Are you glad to hear that the show’s been renewed for a third season on NBC?

