Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 16, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa, and John Tui.

TV show description:

A comedy series, the Young Rock TV show is based upon the life of professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson and focuses on different chapters of his life. In addition to seeing the real Johnson talking about his lifetime of memories from the year 2032, stories are told through his experiences at three different points.

At age 10, Dwayne aka Dewey (Groulx) is honest, headstrong, impressionable, and bold.

At age 15, Dwayne (Constant) is doing his best to fit in like a normal teenager but puberty has other ideas. His size and full mustache have his classmates convinced he’s an undercover cop.

Then, at age 18-20, Johnson (Latukefu) has just been recruited to play football on a full scholarship at powerhouse University of Miami. Though he has amazing physical abilities, a devastating injury his freshman year puts his life at a crossroads.

From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the series explores the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Johnson and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.

