Walker: Independence: Season Two Efforts Over, CW Series Staying Cancelled

Walker: Independence will not be returning for a second season. Per Deadline, attempts to find a new home for the Western drama have been unsuccessful following cancellation by The CW.

Jared Padalecki, an executive producer on the series, said efforts to find a new home for Walker: Independence were “aggressively” under way after the drama was canceled.

Starring Katherine McNamara (Arrow, above), Matt Barr, Katie Findlay, Greg Hovanessian, Philemon Chambers, Justin Johnson Cortez, Lawrence Kao, and Gabriela Quezada, the series follows Abby Walker (McNamara) as she continues her journey out west after her husband is killed right in front of her as they traveled together. Her journey takes her to Independence, Texas.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this canceled CW series? Did you want Walker: Independence to find a new home?