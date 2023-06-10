Young Rock: Cancelled by NBC; Dwayne Johnson Series Not Getting a Fourth Season

Viewers won’t get further insights into the formative years of The Rock. NBC has cancelled the Young Rock TV series, so there won’t be a fourth season. The third season of 13 episodes finished airing in February.

A coming-of-age comedy series, the Young Rock stars Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui. The TV show is based upon the life of Johnson, a professional wrestler and actor. In addition to the real Johnson talking about his lifetime of memories from the year 2032, stories are told through his experiences at three different points. At age 10, Dwayne (Groulx), aka Dewey, is honest, headstrong, impressionable, and bold. At age 15, Dwayne (Constant) is doing his best to fit in like a normal teenager but puberty has other ideas. His size and full mustache have his classmates convinced he’s an undercover cop. Then, at age 18-20, Johnson (Latukefu) has just been recruited to play football on a full scholarship at the powerhouse University of Miami. Though he has amazing physical abilities, a devastating injury his freshman year puts his life at a crossroads.

Airing on Friday nights, the third season of Young Rock averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.43 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 36% in viewership. It was one of the peacock network’s lowest-rated series of the season. In the live+7 day ratings, episodes picked up about 35% more viewers.

NBC’s Grand Crew comedy series was also cancelled today. A decision on the fate of American Auto has yet to be announced. The network ordered a new workplace comedy, St. Denis Medical, starring Wendi McLendon-Covey and David Alan Grier.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Young Rock on NBC? Are you disappointed that this show has been cancelled and won’t return for a fourth season?

