Big Brother: Unlocked: Season One Ratings

The Big Brother series has been running on CBS since 2000 and has been very successful in the ratings. The network has introduced various spin-offs over the years, but none have stuck around very long. Will this new series be a hit where others have failed? Will Big Brother: Unlocked be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A spin-off of the long-running Big Brother TV series, Big Brother: Unlocked is hosted by BB winners Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur. In the program, viewers are shown previously unseen broadcast footage, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes moments from inside the house. Recurring segments include BB Fantasy Draft, Big Move/Bad Move, and Binge Worthy or Cringe Worthy. Throughout the season, the hosts are joined by mystery celebrity guests and surprise Big Brother alumni to help break down the drama and deliver exclusive insights.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/28 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS

As of July 29, 2025, Big Brother: Unlocked has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Big Brother: Unlocked TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?