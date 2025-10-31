Running Point: Season Two; Ray Romano Joins Netflix Basketball Comedy Series in Recasting

Running Point has added Ray Romano to its cast for season two. He is replacing Robert Townsend, who was previously announced to join the cast for its second season.

Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, and Dane DiLiegro star in the Netflix series, which follows Isla Gordon (Hudson) after she is forced to take over the basketball team her family owns.

According to Deadline, Romano will play “coach Norm Stinson, a basketball savant-turned-social recluse who will team with Isla (Hudson) to re-discover his love for the game, and life.”

The premiere date for season two of Running Point will be announced later.

