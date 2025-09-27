Running Point: Season Two; Justin Theroux & Uche Agada Promoted to Netflix Series Regulars, Eight Cast in Basketball Drama

Running Point has added eight new faces to its cast. Justin Theroux and Uche Agada have also been promoted to series regulars for the Netflix comedy’s second season.

According to Deadline, Robert Townsend, Ken Marino, Tommy Dewey, Richa Moorjani, Aliyah Turner, Duby Maduegbunam, Blake Anderson, and Jake Picking have joined the cast of the Netflix series.

Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, and Dane DiLiegro star in the series which follows Isla Gordon (Hudson) after she is forced to take over the basketball team her family owns when her brother must resign.

The following was revealed about the roles the new arrivals will play in Running Point:

“Townsend will play Norm Stinson, an excellent (and grouchy) veteran basketball coach who knows how to get the best out of his teams, but not always how to communicate. Marino will portray Al Fleischman, the self-appointed “toilet king of Orange County” who wants better courtside seats to the Los Angeles Waves. Dewey is Magnus, general manager of the Toronto Trappers. Moorjani plays Aruna, the Los Angeles Waves’ incredibly blunt star accountant who can finagle her way around any number of financial hurdles. Picking will portray Tommy White, the Los Angeles Waves’ new pretty-boy star point guard. Anderson is Leroy, Cam’s wild, sober companion. Maduegbunam plays Benson, the newest player on the Los Angeles Waves. Turner portrays Zoé Debay, a beautiful and confident former child star who’s now on the verge of becoming an A-list actress.”

The premiere date for season two of the Netflix series will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the first season of Running Point? Do you plan to watch season two?