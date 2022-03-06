Julie and the Phantoms: Kenny Ortega Confirms Netflix Series Staying Cancelled, at Least for Now

Julie and the Phantoms is not coming back to Netflix, at least for now. The series is staying cancelled, but executive producer Kenny Ortega says it is possible the series could return for a second season at some point. Following the series’ cancellation, fans started a marquee campaign to bring the series back.

Starring Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson, Savannah May, Booboo Stewart, and Cheyenne Jackson, the musical dramedy series follows a young girl who leads a musical band of teen ghosts.

Per Deadline, Ortega said the following about the cancellation and potential return of Julie and the Phantoms:

“At this particular time, no. I’m grateful to Netflix for greenlighting the project and for letting Dan, Dave, and I have this time. I feel it’s some of the best work I’ve done for kids and family, and young adult entertainment. I’m proud of it. And if it never happens again and it doesn’t have an afterlife, I’m grateful that it exists. I hope it exists forever so others can find it and watch it over the years. But you know, anything is possible. I don’t want to jinx it. If Netflix wants to carry on with it anytime in the future, perhaps someone else will be interested in it. Perhaps we could tour the kids as a music group or maybe a film. But for now, there are no plans. I wish that I could tell the fans that all of [their efforts] will get them Julie back. All I can really say is how much all of this has mattered to all of us who made the show and that we love them and are so grateful for the passion they’ve shown to the project. It’s just wonderful to have been given the opportunity to, not only do a musical drive story about a Latino family, but I was able to select a young girl out of a high school in Allentown, Pennsylvania who had never been in front of a professional camera or a recording studio before,” Ortega said. “And boy, did she bring this show to life.”

