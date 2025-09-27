Sullivan’s Crossing: Season Four; New Series Regulars Announced for Canadian Drama on The CW

Sullivan’s Crossing has added four more to its regular cast for its upcoming fourth season. According to Deadline, Fuad Ahmed, Jonathan Silverman, Colby Frost, and Emerson MacNeil have joined the cast of the Canadian drama, which airs on the CW in the US. Marcus Rosner is also a series regular after appearing in the season three finale.

Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, Tom Jackson, and Andrea Menard star in the series inspired by the Robyn Carr novel. It follows a woman who returns home after her life is turned upside down in Boston.

The following was revealed about the roles the new arrivals will play:

“Ahmed plays Amir Malik. The youngest chef ever to be awarded a Michelin star, the charming and charismatic Amir (Ahmed) has left his fancy New York City bistro for the Crossing to see his friend Rob (Reid Price), but his arrival threatens to upend Rob and Sydney’s (Lindura) working relationship. Silverman portrays Quincy Carlson, a prickly camper at the Crossing with a stressful job that’s wearing him thin, causing him to be prone to quick irritation and mistrust. But despite his testy exterior, Quincy and Maggie (Kohan) might find common ground, and could learn from one another’s experiences. Frost plays Ben Nelson, who takes a job at Lola’s (Amalia Williamson) youth group to help support his family while being there for his little sister, Tracy (MacNeil). Reminding Cal (Murray) a lot of himself, Ben finds an unexpected mentor who will send his life in a new direction. MacNeil’s Tracy, like most preteens, feels like the world around her is in a constant upheaval, but the member of Lola’s (Amalia Williamson) youth group finds stability in her two constants, her artwork and her protective big brother, Ben (Frost). Rosner’s Liam Davies, a journalist always looking for the next adventure, years ago found himself in a whirlwind romance with Maggie (Kohan) that culminated in marriage. Now trying to get his life in order, Liam has walked back into Maggie’s world, but his efforts to tie up loose ends risks reopening a part of her past that Maggie has tried to forget.”

The premiere date for season four of Sullivan’s Crossing on CW will be announced later. Filming for the new episodes is happening now.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CW series?