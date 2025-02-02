Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season One; Part Two of Netflix Series Gets Premiere Date

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black has a return date. The second half of season one of the series will air on Netflix next month.

Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Shannon Wallace, Joy Rovaris, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Charles Malik Whitfield, Ricco Ross, Richard Lawson and Debbi Morgan star in the drama series. The series follows “two women on very different life trajectories on a collision course toward each other.”

The first half of season one ended on a cliffhanger for fans, and Perry teased the following about part two, according to Tudum:

“I don’t think anybody’s going to be able to figure out where it’s going and how that rise of power happens with Kimmie. It’s going to be mind-blowing for people. Like, ‘Wait a minute, how does she get into power?’”

The series returns to Netflix on March 6th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Tyler Perry series? Do you plan to watch part two next month?