Adults: Season Two; FX Renews Comedy Series on Hulu

Adults will return with more episodes. FX has renewed the comedy series for a second season, which will air on Hulu in 2026.

Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao, and Owen Thiele star in the series, which follows a group of friends as they face the challenges of adulthood.

FX shared the following about the series’ renewal:

FX’s Adults, the ensemble comedy that The New York Times called “Friends for a new generation,” has been renewed for a second season, it was announced today by Kate Lambert, Executive Vice President, Development, FX Entertainment. All episodes of season one are available to stream on Hulu. Adults is created by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw, who are Executive Producers and Writers. Comedy veterans Nick Kroll, Sarah Naftalis, Jonathan Krisel and Rob Rosell are Executive Producers. The series stars Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele. “Ben and Rebecca are incredibly talented writers, and they have expertly and hilariously captured the experience of being a young adult in today’s world,” said Lambert. “The entire cast – Malik, Lucy, Jack, Amita and Owen – is exceptional in bringing it to life in a way that has truly connected with its audience.” Adults follows a group of twenty-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither “good” nor “people” yet. “Samir” (Malik Elassal), “Billie” (Lucy Freyer), “Paul Baker” (Jack Innanen), “Issa” (Amita Rao) and “Anton” (Owen Thiele) are five friends crashing together in Samir’s childhood home, where they share their meals, anxieties and, occasionally, toothbrushes. The series puts a slightly heightened twist on the wins, losses and humiliations of starting out in the adult world. Whether they’re trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse. FX’s Adults is created by and executive produced by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth, The League), Sarah Naftalis (What We Do in the Shadows), Jonathan Krisel (Baskets, English Teacher) and Rob Rosell (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, New Girl). Adults is produced by FX Productions.

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this FX series? Will you watch season two?