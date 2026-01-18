Star Search: Netflix Unveils Trailer & Poster for Talent Competition Revival Series

Star Search arrives on Netflix next week, and a new trailer and poster teasing the revival of the talent competition series have been released.

Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen are the judges in the new series hosted by Anthony Anderson, which will air live two times a week.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Star Search is back, staring judges Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chrissy Teigen and host Anthony Anderson. Episodes will air live Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT and will include real-time voting to let the viewers help determine which contestants move forward. Viewers watching live can easily vote with their remote or by tapping the screen if watching in the Netflix mobile app. The new and reimagined series draws on the rich legacy of Star Search, which helped launch the careers of global icons like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler and many others. Off the air for 20 years, the show returns as a nostalgic yet fresh entry in the talent competition space – ready to captivate both longtime fans and a whole new generation. Synopsis: Star Search is back! The talent is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the format is more interactive than ever. Each episode will spotlight the best up-and-coming performers across numerous categories – music, dance, variety, comedy, magic and juniors – as they compete head to head for their shot at stardom. With an arced competition structure and weekly eliminations with real-time global voting, the series builds dramatic momentum, making every live episode an unmissable event.”

The series arrives on January 20th. The trailer and poster are below.

