One Piece: Season Three Production Begins as Netflix Reveals Cast Additions

One Piece will release its second season in March, but Netflix is getting ready for the third season of the live-action series. Production has begun on season three episodes, and the first cast details have been released.

Four additions for season two of the series have been upped to series regulars for season three, and two new faces have been added, as well.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Jeff Ward, and Michael Dorman star in the series based on the popular manga.

Netflix shared the following about season three:

“Netflix today announced that production has begun on Season 3 of the acclaimed live-action adventure series ONE PIECE, ahead of its Season 2 premiere on March 10, 2026. The original Straw Hat crew, Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji), return to Cape Town alongside Charithra Chandran (Miss Wednesday), Mikaela Hoover (Chopper), Joe Manganiello (Mr. 0), Lera Abova (Miss All Sunday) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Nefartari Cobra). Hoover, Manganiello, Abova, and Ramamurthy have been upped to series regulars for Season 3. Previously announced new cast members joining season three include Cole Escola (Bon Clay) and Xolo Maridueña (Portgas D. Ace).”

Two of Baroque Works’ deadliest agents now stand before us, Nakama. Season 3 welcomes Awdo Awdo and Daisy Head as the trusted weapons of Mr. 0, ready to bring overwhelming danger to our journey. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/dCLQjrra6D — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 25, 2025

Season two of One Piece arrives on March 10.

