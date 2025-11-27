Star Search: Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Talent Competition Series Revival

Star Search has its premiere date set. Netflix released a teaser showing off the show’s past before it is revived on the streaming service. Anthony Anderson is hosting the new series.

Netflix shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Netflix’s iconic talent competition series, Star Search, will premiere live on January 13, 2026 with Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor Anthony Anderson set to host. Episodes will air live Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT and will include real-time voting to let the viewers help determine which contestants move forward. The new and reimagined series draws on the rich legacy of Star Search, which helped launch the careers of global icons like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler and many others. Off the air for 20 years, the show returns as a nostalgic yet fresh entry in the talent competition space – ready to captivate both longtime fans and a whole new generation. Synopsis: Star Search is back! The talent is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the format is more interactive than ever. Each episode will spotlight the best up-and-coming performers across numerous categories – music, dance, variety, comedy, magic and juniors – as they compete head to head for their shot at stardom. With an arced competition structure and weekly eliminations with real-time global voting, the series builds dramatic momentum, making every live episode an unmissable event.”

The series preview is below.

