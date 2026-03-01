The Buccaneers: Season Three; Paul Wesley Joins Apple TV Historical Drama Series

The Buccaneers has added a new mysterious male to its cast. Paul Wesley has joined the cast of the Apple TV series. He was most recently seen as Captain Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks, Josh Dylan, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, and Barney Fishwick star in the period drama set in 1870s London, following a trio of American women experiencing the city for the first time.

Apple TV shared the following about Wesley’s addition to the cast:

“Apple TV announced Paul Wesley (“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “History of Evil,” “The Vampire Diaries”) is set to join the season three cast of “The Buccaneers,” the acclaimed drama from The Forge, a Banijay UK company, inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name. Wesley will play the role as Frank, a mysterious but charming stranger who arrives into Nan and Mrs. St. George’s world, turning it upside down.”

A video announcing his addition to the cast is available here. The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV series? Do you plan to watch season three?