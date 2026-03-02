Cupertino: Three Join CBS’ New Legal Drama from The Good Wife Creators

Cupertino has added three more to its cast. The latest legal drama, from Robert and Michelle King (above), has added Rob McClure, Joe Morton, and Steven Pasquale to its cast as recurring guest stars. The trio joins the previously cast Mike Colter and Rachel Keller.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the three will pair on the CBS series:

“McClure plays Bo, a potential client who approaches the firm of protagonist attorneys Michael (Mike Colter) and Olivia (Rachel Keller) firm for representation. Morton plays Bayard, Michael’s celebrity lawyer father who casts a long shadow and values success above all else. Pasquale plays Ry, a successful Silicon Valley lawyer who knows how to take control of a room.”

Cupertino is a legal drama set in Silicon Valley and follows a lawyer who goes after his former employer when they cheat him out of his stock options. The series is set to arrive during the 2026-27 season.

