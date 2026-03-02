Best Medicine: FOX Previews Appearance by Martin Clunes (Doc Martin)

British television’s Doc Martin is headed to Best Medicine this week. Martin Clunes, the star of Doc Martin, will appear on the FOX series as the father of Martin Best. His appearance in the series was announced in October.

FOX shared the following about this week’s episode:

“When Martin’s parents make a surprise visit, Martin suspects that his father, Robert, blindsides his sister Sarah with some infuriating news, is experiencing a serious health condition. Also, while trying to avoid the school’s forthcoming closure amidst its annual Spirit Week sleepover, Louisa is made acting principal and Martin and Robert must operate together on Mark, in the all-new “Doc Martin” episode of BEST MEDICINE airing Tuesday, March 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Martin Clunes, star of the UK’s Doc Martin, guest stars as Martin’s father Robert Best and Judith Ivey guest stars as his wife, Vanessa.”

Josh Charles, Abigail Spencer, Annie Potts, Josh Segarra, Cree, Didi Conn, Clea Lewis, Stephen Spinella, Jason Veasey, John DiMaggio, Carter Shimp, Cindy De La Cruz, and Wattson the Dog star in the series, which follows Dr. Martin Best as he moves to a small village on the East Coast and becomes a general practitioner.

