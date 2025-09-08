24: Kiefer Sutherland Gives Update on Possible Return of FOX Series

Kiefer Sutherland may once again return to the small screen as Jack Bauer. The actor spoke about the possibility of more 24 in a recent radio interview, and there has been forward progress made on another outing for the character.

According to TV Line, he said the following:

“[Showrunner and executive producer] Howard Gordon has come up with an idea that I like. Before, the material had not been written, so I would have to say, ‘I’m not the one that’s in the way.’ [But] something has been written. I think it’s really good. I think it’s really strong. 24 was originally with FOX. Now it’s owned by Disney because of what FOX has sold off, and so it has to go through different channels before it’s either approved or disapproved. Like everybody else, it’s something I would really like to do. I would like to close that story. It was left kind of wide open. So, fingers crossed. There’s a chance. We’ve taken some considerable steps forward.”

Viewers last saw Bauer in 2014 in 24: Live Another Day. A decade has passed since then. What has happened to Jack since then is anyone’s guess.

What do you think? Did you enjoy 24? Would you like to see more of Jack Bauer?