The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy: Apple TV+ Previews Docuseries Premiere

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy is returning to Apple TV+ later this month, and viewers are getting a closer look at season three of the travel docuseries. A trailer for the season has been released.

The series follows Levy as he travels the world. Eight episodes were produced for season eight. Apple TV+ revealed the following about season three:

“Today, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for the third season of the multi-award-winning, globe-trotting travel series “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,” set to premiere globally on Friday, September 19. The eight-episode season follows host Eugene Levy as he sets out to discover what the “ultimate travel bucket list” is all about, and he gets a little help from a very special guest, the Prince of Wales. This season, Levy is also joined by a few famously familiar faces – including multiplatinum superstar and five-time Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé; Levy’s daughter, “Schitt’s Creek” and “SurrealEstate” star Sarah Levy; NOWZ, one of the newest K-pop boy bands; and Rahul Dravid, former Indian cricketer known as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. After confronting his fears and stepping outside his comfort zone in the first two seasons, Levy is inching closer to becoming an avid traveler. But before he can claim that title, he’s challenging himself to experience some of the most iconic adventures the world has to offer. This season takes him to Austria, Canada, England, India, Ireland, Mexico, South Korea and the United States, each stop bringing a new opportunity to broaden his perspective – and test his resolve. Additional guests and local guides this season include: Eric Nam, a Korean-American singer, songwriter and actor in South Korea; and Jofra Archer, a fast bowler who plays for the England cricket team, among many others who join Levy at different stops on his journey. The Emmy Award-nominated series is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and is executive produced by Eugene Levy, David Brindley, Nic Patten, Sara Brailsford, Iain Peckham and Lily Fitzpatrick.”

The trailer for season three is below.

