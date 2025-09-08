The Hunting Wives: Season Two? Star Talks About Possibility for More of Netflix Series

The Hunting Wives, initially ordered by Starz, is now available on Netflix, with one of its stars discussing the possibility of a second season.

Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, Chrissy Metz, Jaime Ray Newman, Katie Lowes, and George Ferrier star in the Netflix series, which follows a woman who falls under the spell of a socialite after she moves to Texas.

According to Deadline, Akerman said the following about the future of the series:

“We feel positive from all the feedback that we’ve had from people. But nothing to report yet. We had no idea it was going to hit like this. We originally made it for Starz, and so we thought that it would be for an audience that was geared specifically toward an adult theme. We thought people would see it, but when it got sold to Netflix, we actually freaked out a little bit because we knew that a lot more people would see it. And then to have to many eyes on us doing very adult things.” I really like that people are passionate about, whether they love it or hate it. At least they have an opinion about it. And I welcome that, because it gets people talking, and it’s something to be proud of.”

There are talks between Netflix and Lionsgate to pick up the series for a second season. The Hunting Wives would have to become a Netflix original to be renewed.

What do you think? Did you watch this series on Netflix? Do you want to see a second season?