Thursday TV Ratings: Big Brother, Celebrity Family Feud, MasterChef, Police 24/7, NFL Football

Published:

Big Brother TV show on CBS; (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday, September 4, 2025, ratings — New episodes: Big Brother. Sports: NFL Football: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles. Special: An Evening with Dua Lipa. Reruns: Celebrity Family Feud, Police 24/7, MasterChef, The 1% Club, and Ghosts.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?


