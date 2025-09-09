Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Friday TV Ratings: 20/20, Big Brother Unlocked, Dateline NBC, Totally Funny Animals, NCAA Volleyball

Published:

20/20 TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(20/20 X)

Friday, September 5, 2025, ratingsNew episodes: 20/20 and Big Brother: Unlocked. Sports: Women’s College Volleyball: Kentucky Wildcats at Penn State Nittany Lions. Reruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Totally Funny Animals, Shark Tank, Fire Country, Blue Bloods, America’s Got Talent, and Dateline NBC.

OTHER RATINGS
How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network


Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original netwo programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x