Sunny Nights: Hulu Releases Trailer and Poster for Dark Comedy Crime Drama

Sunny Nights is headed to Hulu later this month, and the streaming service is giving viewers a look at the dark Australian comedy series from Nick Keetch and Ty Freer. A trailer has been released for the series.

Will Forte, D’Arcy Carden, Rachel House, Jessica De Gouw, Miritana Hughes, Ra Chapman, and Megan Wilding star in the series, which follows a pair of siblings who find themselves involved in the criminal underworld after they open a spray tan business in Sydney, Australia.

Hulu shared the following about the series:

“Sunny Nights features Will Forte as strait-laced American Martin Marvin, who teams up with his loose cannon sister, Vicki, played by D’Arcy Carden, to set up a spray tan business in Sydney. But as Martin and Vicki attempt to turn their company from a start-up operating out of the back of a van into a multi-million-dollar empire, the siblings become tangled up in Sydney’s criminal underworld, and when a ruthless gangster begins to catch up with them, the two must figure out how to stay alive, out of prison, and in the black.”

The series arrives on March 11th. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this series on Hulu later this month?