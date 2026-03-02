Wonder Pets: In the City: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Apple TV Preschool Series

Wonder Pets: In the City is returning soon for its second season. Apple TV has announced that the preschool animated series will return to its streaming service later this month.

Victoria Scola-Giampapa, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr., and Vanessa Huszár voice Izzy the Guinea Pig, Zuri the Bunny, and Tate the Snake as the series follows the trio on their adventures.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the series:

“Get ready for more wonderful adventures! Apple TV shared a sneak peek at season two of “Wonder Pets: In the City,” the colorful series that follows Izzy the Guinea Pig, Zuri the Bunny and Tate the Snake as they embark on all-new curiosity-driven adventures that celebrate friendship and our unique differences. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation and developed by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Oxley, the new season is set to debut on March 20, 2026. “Wonder Pets: In the City” season two sees the return of the heroic trio of classroom pets who live in a kindergarten in New York City and travel all around the globe in their amazing “Jetcar” to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures. When the going gets tough, Izzy, Tate and Zuri always remember to combine their talents and abilities and work together to save the day — because together, there’s nothing they can’t do! Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, “Wonder Pets: In the City” is developed by Emmy Award winner Oxley, who serves as executive producer alongside Steve Altiere and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning co-executive producer Jeffrey Lesser. The series features the voice talents of Victoria Scola-Giampapa as Izzy, Vanessa Huszar as Zuri, and Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Tate. This music-forward series also features Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning composers, including Bobby Lopez, Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, Tom Kitt, Matthew Sklar, Larry Hochman, Zina Goldrich and Natsumi Osawa, and is accompanied by the FILMharmonic Orchestra.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV series with your children? Will you be watching season two?