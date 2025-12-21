The Last Frontier: Cancelled by Apple TV; Jason Clarke Drama Not Returning for Season Two

The Last Frontier will not be returning for a second season. Apple TV has canceled the series after just one season on the streaming service.

Jason Clarke, Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Dallas Goldtooth, and Alfre Woodard star in the series, which wrapped its 10-episode season earlier this month.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Clarke played Frank Remnick, the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident but rather the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.”

What do you think? Did you enjoy this Apple TV series? Were you hoping for a second season?