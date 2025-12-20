So Far Gone: Netflix Orders Drama Series Based on Jess Walter Novel

So Far Gone is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has secured the series adaptation of the Jess Walter novel following a competitive bidding process.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

Jess Walter’s bestselling novel So Far Gone is heading to Netflix in a new series adaptation from Mark Bomback, the writer of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and creator of Defending Jacob. The series, like Walter’s book, follows Rhys Kinnick, a journalist who’s pulled out of retirement when his daughter goes missing. Together with a ragtag crew of allies, Winnick heads off on an odyssey that confronts the dark heart of America – and his own failures as a parent.

Walter will executive produce the series, alongside Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, and Nellie Reed for Story Syndicate, and Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios. Bomback will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

“Jess Walter is one of the great American storytellers, and So Far Gone is a propulsive, deeply humane novel that feels both urgent and timeless,” executive producers Garbus and Cogan tell Netflix. “We are thrilled to be working with Mark Bomback, whose extraordinary talent for character-driven thrillers makes him the perfect partner to bring this story to the screen.”

So Far Gone follows Rhys Kinnick, a reclusive journalist whose self-imposed exile in the woods is upended when his long-estranged grandchildren arrive on his doorstep after their mother disappears. When the children are kidnapped by a cult connected to their father, Rhys must re-enter a fractured world he abandoned. Joined by a bipolar retired detective and a sharp-tongued ex-girlfriend, he embarks on a wild and suspenseful quest to save them and track down his missing daughter, rediscovering his own capacity for connection along the way.

“We are thrilled to be adapting this incredibly relevant, affecting, and entertaining novel,” executive producers Adelstein, Clements, and Bachner tell Netflix. “Kinnick is a character audiences will root for deeply as he unravels his own family mystery, which speaks so urgently to our time.”