Too Much: No Season Two for Netflix Romantic Comedy Series, Says Lena Dunham

Too Much will not be returning for a second season. This is according to Lena Dunham, one of the creators of the Netflix romantic comedy series. The series arrived on the streaming service in July.

Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe, Michael Zegan, Janicza Bravo, Richard E. Grant, Leo Reich, Daisy Bevan, Adele Exarchopoulos, Dean-Charles Chapman, Rita Wilson, Naomi Watts, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Andrew Rannells, Rhea Perlman, Emily Ratajkowski, Stephen Fry, Kaori Momoi, and Adwoa Aboah star in the series, which follows a woman who heads to London looking for love. Dunham revealed that the series was based on the real-life romance between her and husband, Luis Ferber, the other creator of the series.

According to Deadline, Dunham said the following about the series:

“Our intention was always to make Too Much as a limited series. It was meant to feel like a classic transatlantic love story but with time to really dig into the complexities that a film doesn’t have the space for. Of course I fell fully in love with Meg and Will’s dynamic and started imagining what the rest of their characters’ lives together could look like — Felix and Jess have a baby! Felix and Jess are on the first ship to populate Mars! But as Luis and I sat with what we made, we realized we had told the story. It ends with a wedding. There’s even a little Easter egg, which is that within the final scene you can hear me yell ‘cut!’ We had done what we needed to do, and part of the job is knowing when to park it. Who knows — maybe there will be a time down the line when it feels right to check in on them again. But right now I’m pulling a Mary Poppins and heading on to the next (imaginary) family that needs me.”

