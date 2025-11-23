Memory of a Killer: FOX Releases Trailer for Patrick Dempsey as Hitman Series

Memory of a Killer is coming soon to FOX, and viewers are getting another look at the thriller series starring Patrick Dempsey.

Michael Imperioli, Richard Harmon, Odeya Rush, Daniel David Stewart, Peter Gadiot, and Gina Torres also star in the series, which is based on the book and the 2003 award-winning Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer.

FOX revealed the following about the series:

“Memory of A Killer is a dramatic thriller starring Emmy nominee Patrick Dempsey (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Dexter: Original Sin,” “Ferrari”) as a hitman, Angelo Doyle, leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret. Emmy winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”) stars opposite Dempsey in the role of Dutch, Angelo’s oldest friend and an accomplished chef whose restaurant is a front for criminal enterprise. The series also stars Richard Harmon as Joe, a hitman; Odeya Rush as Maria, Angelo’s daughter; Daniel David Stewart as Jeff, Maria’s husband; Peter Gadiot as Dave, a local police detective and Gina Torres as Special Agent Linda Grant.”

The series’ trailer is below. The series arrives on January 26th.

What do you think? Will you watch this new FOX series when it arrives in January?