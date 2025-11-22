Tulsa King: Season Four; Gretchen Mol Joins Cast of Sylvester Stallone Paramount+ Series

Tulsa King has added to its cast for its fourth season. According to Deadline, Gretchen Mol is joining the Paramount+ series as a series regular. Season four has just started production.

It was revealed that she will play “Amanda Clark, a Tulsa politician, in the series starring Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mobster sent to Tulsa to set up a criminal organization.”

Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Annabella Sciorra, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany also star in Tulsa King.

The premiere date for season four of Tulsa King will be announced later.

