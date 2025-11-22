Menu

CIA: Necar Zadegan Joins Cast of CBS Spin-Off Series in Recasting

by Regina Avalos,

CIA has found a replacement for the departing Michael Michele. According to Deadline, Necar Zadegan has joined the cast of the FBI spin-off series. She will now play the agent in charge of the CIA’s New York station.

Tom Ellis, Nick Gehlfuss, and Natalee Linez star in the series, which follows a pair of unlikely partners working together out of the New York CIA station.

Production has paused following the departure of the second showrunner, but CBS has announced that CIA will premiere on the network on February 23rd.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this CBS series when it arrives in February?


