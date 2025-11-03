CIA: Michael Michele Departs FBI Spin-Off Before Midseason Release on CBS

CIA is losing one of its regular cast members before it even premieres. According to Deadline, Michael Michele (above) has departed the FBI spin-off series. She was set to play the head of the CIA’s New York station.

Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss star in the CBS series, which began production in September. The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“CIA centers on two unlikely partners – a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent (Gehlfuss) who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength.”

It is currently unknown if Michele’s role will be recast.

