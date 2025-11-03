Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season Three; Betsy Brandt Joins AMC Drama Series

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is adding a new regular member to its cast for its third season. Betsey Brandt is joining the supernatural drama as Katherine. Her addition has been announced as the series starts production on new episodes.

Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Ben Feldman, and Alyssa Jirrels star in the series, which follows neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario) as she discovers she is from a line of witches. Season three is set in Salem, Massachusetts.

AMC revealed the following about the series’ return:

“AMC Networks today announced that Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Life in Pieces) will be joining the cast of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, starring Alexandra Daddario, as a series regular this season in the role of “Katherine.” The series’ third season, which begins production this week in Vancouver, Canada, will dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new ‘spellbound’ families and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem, MA, the infamous town of witch trials and folklore. In addition to Daddario and Brandt, Mayfair Witches stars Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa and Alyssa Jirrels. Season three is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice Immortal Universe for AMC Networks, co-showrunners Esta Spalding and Thomas Schnauz, Michelle Ashford and Tom Williams.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch season three of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches when it premieres?