Kingdom: BBC America and AMC+ Set Premiere for Epic Natural History Series

Kingdom is coming soon to BBC America and AMC+. The BBC’s natural history series will follow four African animal families through six episodes, narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

BBC America revealed the following about the series:

“BBC AMERICA today announced that highly anticipated landmark natural history series, Kingdom, is slated to premiere on Saturday, January 24 at 8pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA and AMC+. Additional episodes will premiere weekly on Saturdays. Narrated by renowned naturalist and three-time Emmy(R) Award-winner Sir David Attenborough (Asia, Planet Earth III), the major new six-part natural history series chronicles the dramatic real-life sagas of four African animal families, in one of the most ambitious projects ever undertaken by BBC Studios Natural History Unit. Filmed across five years in a single spectacular location, the lives and fates of our four families – leopards, hyenas, wild dogs, and lions – are inextricably linked as they strive for a foothold in a remote and fertile river valley in Zambia. As well as the intense power struggles between these top predators, the series shows how a colorful supporting cast, from powerful elephant herds to flocks of hamerkops to troops of marauding baboons, impact our central characters in surprising ways.”

The trailer and poster for the series are below.

