A Thousand Blows: Season Two; Hulu Unveils Teaser and Premiere Date for Steven Knight Drama Series

A Thousand Blows is returning soon with its second season. Hulu has released a teaser to announce the January premiere date for the Steven Knight boxing drama.

Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty, and Stephen Graham star in the series set in 1880s London. Hulu shared the following about the series’ return:

“Inspired by the true-life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. One year later, Hezekiah’s a shadow of the man he once was whilst Sugar Goodson is estranged from his family and drinking himself to death. Just as Wapping is about to sigh its last breath, Mary Carr bursts back into town with her loyal second, Alice Diamond, to reassemble her gang and reclaim her crown. As always, Mary has a plan; one which will involve all those she holds dearest. And this time it’s riskier than ever. Returning for season two are Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham, James Nelson-Joyce, Darci Shaw, Hannah Walters, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Jason Tobin, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Gary Lewis, Aliyah Odoffin and Robert Glenister. Ned Dennehy and Catherine McCormack join the ensemble for season two.”

The series returns on January 9th. The teaser for season two is below.

