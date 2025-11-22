When Calls the Heart: Season 13; Hallmark Sets 2026 Premiere Date for Drama Series

When Calls the Heart has its return date set. Hallmark announced a January premiere date for the period drama series in a new video.

Erin Krakow, Martin Cummins, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, and Viv Leacock star in the series, which follows teacher Elizabeth Thatcher and the residents of Hope Valley.

The Hallmark Channel series returns on January 4th. The following was said with the release of the video:

“Hearties! We have a very special gift for you! Guess who’s returning to Hope Valley…it’s Brooke Shields! Don’t miss the all new season of When Calls the Heart, returning January 2026!”

