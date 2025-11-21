The Way Home: Cancelled; Hallmark Drama Series to End with Fourth Season

The Way Home is coming to an end. Hallmark Channel has announced that the series will end with its upcoming fourth season. The series was renewed in March 2025. Season four will arrive this spring.

Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Julia Tomasone, Jordan Doww, Jefferson Brown, and Devin Cecchetto star in the time travel series, which follows three generations of the Landry family.

According to Deadline, Samantha DiPippo, SVP of programming at Hallmark Media, said the following about the Hallmark Channel series’ renewal:

“Fans of The Way Home have enthusiastically watched and rewatched every episode since the first pond jump of season 1 as they’ve tried to piece together the brilliant puzzle Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed expertly crafted. We’re grateful to our talented cast led by Andie [MacDowell], Chyler [Leigh], Evan [Williams] and Sadie [Laflamme-Snow], as well as our amazing writers and crew who have worked so hard on this show. Season 4 will feature the thrilling twists and turns fans expect and, as the Landry family’s journey comes to a satisfying close, viewers will get the answers they’ve waited for.”

The premiere date for season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Hallmark Channel series? Will you be sad to see it end?