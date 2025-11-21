A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, House of the Dragon: HBO Renews Game of Thrones Franchise Series’ Through 2028

HBO is keeping the world of Game of Thrones going. The cable network has announced an early season two renewal for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and a season four renewal for House of the Dragon.

Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol, Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings, and Sam Spruell star in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is set 100 years before Game of Thrones. The series arrives on HBO on January 18th.

As for House of the Dragon, the series is based George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel and tells the story of House Targaryen. Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban and Jefferson Hall. Additional season two cast members include Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan star in the series.

HBO shared the following about both shows’ renewal:

The HBO Original half-hour drama series A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS has been renewed for a second season, ahead of the first season debut on SUNDAY, JANUARY 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The second season will debut in 2027. The third season of the HBO Original drama series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON will debut in summer 2026. Ahead of its return, HBO has renewed the series for a fourth season, debuting in 2028. About A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. Season one cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Daniel Monks. Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R. R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ira Parker. Executive Producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis. Directors, Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith. About HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen. Season three cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim. Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, Philippa Goslett. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood.”

Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said the following about the renewals:

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the Game of Thrones universe. Together, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON and A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin’s universe continues to be. In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have captured so beautifully. And this summer, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet.”

