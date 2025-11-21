All Creatures Great and Small: Seasons Seven & Eight; PBS Series Lands Double Renewal

All Creatures Great and Small returns with its sixth season in January, and viewers don’t have to worry about the series ending there. The period drama has been renewed for two more seasons through season eight.

Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shenton, and Callum Woodhouse star in this series set in the small English community of the Yorkshire Dales during the 1940s.

PBS shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“MASTERPIECE has today confirmed that treasured series will return with a double commission announced for All Creatures Great and Small seasons 7 and 8, each to be comprised of six episodes plus Christmas Specials. The series, based on James Herriot’s cherished books, is produced by BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning company Playground (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, The Hardacres, The Undeclared War) and MASTERPIECE on PBS, in association with global partner All3Media International.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 premieres January 11, 2026, on MASTERPIECE PBS and brings audiences back to the beautiful Yorkshire Dales for more heartwarming human and animal tales. The series jumps forward in time to 1945. The intervening years have seen our cherished Skeldale gang somewhat scattered with James and Helen now living at Heston Grange farm, Tristan serving overseas, Mrs. Hall away and Siegfried struggling to cope on his own at Skeldale, but they gladly reunite as the war in Europe comes to a close and look forward to a peaceful future. The series brings its usual soothing warmth, humor and sense of community alongside a host of animals great and small.

Susanne Simpson, Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer for MASTERPIECE added, “All Creatures Great and Small has found its way into the hearts of American audiences and is one of our most watched series on MASTERPIECE. I’m thrilled to bring more seasons of the warmth, hope and humor that make this series so special to MASTERPIECE PBS.” MASTERPIECE is presented on PBS by GBH Boston.

Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor, 5 said, “All Creatures Great and Small is a jewel in 5’s drama crown and continues to delight viewers year after year. Its warmth, humor and heart, set against the beauty of Yorkshire, have made it a firm audience favourite. We’re thrilled to extend its future with two more series, with many new stories still to tell and more unforgettable adventures ahead for our Skeldale family.”

Melissa Gallant and Sharon Moran, joint Executive Producers for Playground commented: “We frequently receive letters from viewers about how the show has brought joy, comfort and relief in challenging times. Making television that has that effect and is beloved around the world year after year is the greatest privilege, and we’re thrilled to be continuing the All Creatures journey with 5, MASTERPIECE on PBS and All3Media International into series 7 and 8. It’s a show which people love to watch and love to make and we can’t wait for more adventures in beautiful Yorkshire with our wonderful cast and crew.”

Lauren Jackson, VP Scripted at All3Media International commented, “Audiences around the world will be thrilled to hear the news of two further series of this heartwarming and enduringly popular series, produced impeccably by Playground for 5 and MASTERPIECE PBS.”

The series is inspired by Herriot’s timeless books, which have sold over 60 million copies globally and remain a cherished part of literary and television heritage.

Further details for All Creatures Great and Small Seasons 7 and 8 will be announced in due course. Season 1 – 5 are currently available to stream via PBS Passport online and on the free PBS app and MASTERPIECE PBS on Prime Video.”

Pssst! We have a special message for you We’re excited to share (with the help of the cast) that #AllCreaturesPBS has been renewed for Seasons 7 and 8! And don’t forget, Season 6 begins Jan 11, only on MASTERPIECE @PBS. pic.twitter.com/nMYFb2yLjO — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) November 20, 2025

