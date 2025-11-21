The Chair Company, I Love LA, Task: Second Season Renewals Set for HBO Series

HBO wants to keep its freshman series around. The cable network has announced renewals for three of its recently released new shows. The Chair Company, I Love LA, and Task will all return for second seasons.

The Chair Company and I Love LA are still airing their current seasons. Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series, said the following about the renewal of those series:

“We’re thrilled by the incredible response to THE CHAIR COMPANY and I LOVE LA debuts. Both shows confidently carry on the HBO comedy tradition, in their own singular way. We couldn’t be happier to continue collaborating with Tim, Zach, Rachel, and their exceptional teams.”

HBO revealed the following about the plot of both shows:

“THE CHAIR COMPANY follows a man (Robinson) who, after an embarrassing incident at work, finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy. Season 1 stars Tim Robinson as William Ronald Trosper, Lake Bell as Barb Trosper, Sophia Lillis as Natalie Trosper, Will Price as Seth Trosper, and Joseph Tudisco as Mike Santini. Lou Diamond Phillips recurs as Jeff Levjman. THE CHAIR COMPANY is executive produced by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for HyperObject Industries, Andrew DeYoung, and Igor Srubshchik. Andrew DeYoung and Aaron Schimberg serve as directors on the series. I LOVE LA follows an ambitious friend group navigating life and love in LA. Season 1 stars Rachel Sennott as Maia, Jordan Firstman as Charlie, Josh Hutcherson as Dylan, Odessa A’zion as Tallulah, and True Whitaker as Alani. Guest stars include Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Ayo Edebiri, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez, and Colin Woodell. I LOVE LA is created and executive produced by Rachel Sennott; executive produced by Emma Barrie, Aida Rodgers, Max Silvestri, and Lorene Scafaria. Directors include Sennott, Lorene Scafaria, Bill Benz, and Kevin Bray.”

As for Task, the crime drama starring Mark Ruffalo premiered in September, and he will return for season two. Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said the following about the show’s renewal:

“We knew well in advance of its launch that we had a powerful drama series on our hands, but it has been so rewarding to witness the audience’s fervor and embrace of this show as it grew week after week. Rarely does a writer balance humanistic storytelling with intricate, explosive plotting but Brad Ingelsby is one of our industry’s greats and we have no doubt he will strike as profoundly and addictively once again in season two.”

Creator Brad Ingelsby also spoke about the series. He said, “We’ve been incredibly fortunate to have HBO’s unwavering support of TASK from the very first script onwards, throughout production, and during their extraordinary launch of our first season to audiences. They are an unmatched creative home. On behalf of the entire TASK team, in front of and behind the camera, I am honored and excited to get back to work on a second season of our show.”

What do you think? Which of these shows did you watch? Do you plan to watch their returns on HBO?