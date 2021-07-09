Pause with Sam Jay: Season Two Renewal for HBO Late Night Series

Pause with Sam Jay is returning to HBO late-night for a second season. The series’ first season of six episodes kicked off in May and finished airing in June.

Created by Sam Jay and Prentice Penny, the series features a different take on the late-night talk show format and uses a fresh lens to plunge into the cultural issues that divide us. Each week, Sam hosts a party at her apartment, where she and her guests explore current topics. Conversations are further expanded upon throughout the episode with additional interviews, sketches, and animation. Sam sets out to listen, learn, and ask questions to those with different perspectives.

HBO revealed more about the renewal of the late-night talk series in a press release.

"HBO's late-night talk show series PAUSE WITH SAM JAY has been renewed for a second season. Season 1 debuted in May of this year. · Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president, HBO Programming quote: "PAUSE is such a completely unique format, it's the perfect platform for Sam's keen social observations, her unfiltered, comedic point of view, and most of all, her insightful conversation and openness to different perspectives. We're so happy to work with Sam and Prentice on a second season." · Sam Jay, co-creator, executive producer, writer and host quote: "I can't express how excited I am to bring you all a second season of Pause. We learned so much during the first season and hope to take those lessons into this new chapter and deliver something even better. There are so many topics to explore and so much growth to be had. I can't wait to dig in with the team and get to work! See y'all mofos soon!" · Prentice Penny, co-creator, executive producer and writer quote: "I'm super excited that HBO is picking up our show for a second season. I am so proud of what Sam, Langston and the entire PAUSE team put together in the first season and think the conversations explored were simply groundbreaking. Sam is an extremely special talent that continues to shape, push and challenge the culture in so many amazing ways. I can't wait to see what she wants to explore and dive into for the next season." · Vulture wrote of the first season, "A raucous, freewheeling, real-talking house party," while Vanity Fair says "[Jay] provokes passionate debate," and Vice calls the show "thoughtful and unconventional."

