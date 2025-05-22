Patience: PBS Announces Premiere of New Crime Drama Series

Patience is coming soon to PBS. The new crime drama will premiere on the network next month, and a trailer teasing the series has been released.

Ella Maisy Purvis, Laura Fraser, Nathan Welsh, Mark Benton, Ali Ariaie, and Adrian Rawlins star in the series, which follows a young autistic woman who uses her unique way of seeing the world to help investigate crimes.

PBS shared the following about the upcoming series:

“PBS announces the premiere of PATIENCE, an adaptation of the popular French series “Astrid,” debuting on Sunday, June 15th at 8 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings). Produced by Eagle Eye Drama in association with Channel 4, the series brings a unique and authentic perspective to the crime drama genre.

PATIENCE will stream on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org, and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and VIZIO. Patience will also be available to stream on PBS Passport and with PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video.

PATIENCE follows Patience Evans, played by Ella Maisy Purvis (A Kind of Spark), a neurodivergent woman who works in the Criminal Records Office in the city of York. Patience is autistic and views the world in a unique way. When Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf, played by Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad), recognizes her talents, she takes Patience under her wing to assist with complex criminal investigations. Together, they tackle a series of challenging cases, with Patience offering extraordinary insight that transforms the way crimes are solved.

The ensemble cast includes Nathan Welsh (The Ledge), Mark Benton (Anna and the Apocalypse), Ali Ariaie (“The Great”), Adrian Rawlins (The Harry Potter Franchise) and others.

“PATIENCE brings a fresh perspective to PBS audiences and our viewers will be captivated by this journey,” says Maria Bruno Ruiz, Vice President of Program Content Strategy and Scheduling at PBS. “Patience, an autistic character played by a neurodiverse actress, shows us new ways of seeing the world and making connections.”

Episode One “Paper Mountain Girl Part 1” – Sunday, June 15th at 8 p.m. ET

Detective Bea Metcalf is intrigued when Patience connects a suicide to other cases.

Episode Two “Paper Mountain Girl Part 2” – Sunday, June 22nd at 8 p.m. ET

Bea learns more about Patience’s difficult past, and together they uncover a trail.

Episode Three “The Missing Link” – Sunday, June 29th at 8 p.m. ET

A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.

Episode Four “The Locked Room” – Sunday, July 6th at 8 p.m. ET

A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors, and all is not as it seems.

Episode Five “My Brother’s Keeper” – Sunday, July 13th at 8 p.m. ET

A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.

Episode Six “Pandora’s Box”- Sunday, July 20th at 8pm ET

A man dies on a bus, and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.

PATIENCE was adapted and written by Matt Baker (“Hotel Portofino”), Stephen Brady (“Red Election”), and Daniella Devinter (“Before We Die”) and directed by Maarten Moerkerke (“Thieves of the Wood”). The series is an Eagle Eye Drama title produced in association with Channel 4 for PBS – which is currently averaging 4.2 million viewers per episode in the U.K. and their top drama of the last four years. The film is also produced in association with Happy Duck Films and Gallop Tax Shelter with the support of Tax Shelter of the Belgian Federal Government. PATIENCE is produced by Alison Kee and executive produced by Walter Iuzzolino, Jo McGrath, and Dries Vos. Beta Film handles international distribution for PATIENCE and secured the agreement with PBS Distribution for the series.”