Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Tuesday TV Ratings: FBI: International, Jeopardy! Masters, The Voice, The Cleaning Lady, WWE NXT

Published:

FBI: International TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 ratings — New episodes: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! Masters, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, The Voice, The Cleaning Lady, and Alert: Missing Persons Unit. Special: The Game Show Show. Sports: WWE NXT.  Reruns: The Voice.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x