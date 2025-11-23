Trigger Point: Netflix Orders Action Crime Drama Series Starring Joel Edgerton

Trigger Point is headed to Netflix. The streaming service landed the series after a competitive situation and ordered it straight to series. Eight episodes have been ordered.

Joel Edgerton stars in the crime drama series, which follows a group of special forces operators who now sell their forces to the criminal underworld.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Trigger Point is an action crime drama about a group of former Tier One Special Forces Operators who sell their elite skills to the criminal underworld behind the front of a private military contracting firm – and the FBI agent who’s hunting for them.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced at a later date.

