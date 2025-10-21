Kennedy: Netflix Orders Drama About America’s Iconic Family

Kennedy is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered a series about the iconic family’s early days, beginning in the 1930s.

The series is inspired by Fredrik Logevall’s book, JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956. Michael Fassbender has been cast as Joe Kennedy Sr.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“KENNEDY reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today. Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother.”

Showrunner Sam Shaw also spoke about the series. He said:

“The story of the Kennedys is the closest we have to American mythology – somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful. But Fredrik Logevall’s stunning, nuanced biography pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we’re going, as about the Kennedys themselves. I’m thrilled to be able to explore this saga of a family and a world in transition with Eric Roth, Thomas Vinterberg and our incredible band of artists and partners, at a moment when our past feels urgently present.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Netflix when it arrives?