The Kitchen: Cooking Series Cancelled After 11 Years on Food Network (Reactions)

The Kitchen is coming to an end. Food Network has canceled the weekend cooking series after 11 years on the network. The final episode will air in December.

Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian, and recurring guest host Alex Guarnaschelli hosted the series. Food Network shared the following about the series’ cancellation:

“Food Network’s Emmy-nominated weekend chat show, The Kitchen, will celebrate one final holiday season before signing off. The Kitchen, co-hosted by culinary favorites Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian and recurring guest Alex Guarnaschelli has offered audiences over a decade of recipes, food trend discussions, family meal tips and all-around food fun since its premiere in January 2014. The final episode of The Kitchen will premiere Saturday, December 13th at 11am ET/PT. “For over a decade Sunny, Katie, Jeff, Geoffrey and more recently Alex have engaged audiences with their individual and distinct food sensibilities and sense of humor that together make The Kitchen a delicious way to spend an hour,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Everyone knows all good parties end up in The Kitchen, where the conversation, laughs and food flow; the best parties probably end a little bit earlier then some guests would like, but we’ve got twelve years of memories and wanted to celebrate this team’s hard work during one final holiday season.” From its inception in January 2014, The Kitchen has been a destination for viewers looking for inspiration and entertainment. Across the seasons its hosts have generated more than 2000 recipes to help those at home get delicious dishes on the table for any meal or occasion. They have shared tips for entertaining and have hosted myriad guests who dropped by to cook up something fun and dish out timely news. Guests such as actors -Daniel Radcliffe, Regina King, Tony Shalhoub, Susan Lucci, Debi Mazar, Haylie Duff, Melissa Gilbert, Angela Kinsey, Bridget Moynahan, Raven-Symone, and Tiffani Thiessen, musicians Martina McBride, Rev Run, Vanilla Ice, Trisha Yearwood, Joey Fatone, media hosts – Willie Geist, Sunny Hostin, Kathie Lee Gifford, Daphne Oz, fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi, culinary heavyweights – Martha Stewart, Lidia Bastianich, Emeril Lagasse, Wolfgang Puck, Rachael Ray, Bobby Flay, Ree Drummond, Carla Hall, and so many more. The impact of The Kitchen and its hosts will be felt long after its last episode airs with its treasure trove of recipes and memorable moments over the years, and its legacy will continue on in the kitchens of home cooks across the country. The Kitchen is produced by Garden Slate Productions for Food Network.”

According to Deadline, Katie Lee Biegel and Jeff Mauro responded to the news on Instagram. Beigel said, “It’s the end of an era. Thank you so much to all of our fans. The Kitchen was the greatest professional honor of my life and I will be forever grateful.”

Mauro’s post is below.

